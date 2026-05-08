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    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line

    Infrastructure
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 09:40
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line

    As part of efforts to enhance passenger transportation in Baku and reduce congestion in the city center, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), an AZCON Holding company, launched brand new Darnagul railway stop on May 8, 2026, Report informs.

    According to ADY, the project was implemented within the framework of the "State Program on the Improvement of Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030," adopted under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    The Darnagul stop, built along the Baku–Khirdalan–Sumgayit line within the Absheron circular railway, has been designed in line with modern infrastructure standards, including inclusivity solutions to ensure maximum passenger safety and comfort. The station complex comprises two turnstile buildings with waiting halls, four platforms, a pedestrian overpass, and newly developed landscaping and green areas. To effectively manage the passenger, 11 turnstiles were installed in the Baku-bound hall and 10 in the Sumgayit-bound hall, including specially designed wide-access turnstiles for persons with disabilities and parents with strollers. The new stop also features car and bicycle parking facilities in the Sumgayit direction.

    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line
    Darnagul station opens on Absheron Circular Railway line

    Azerbaijan Railways Absheron Circular Railway line
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