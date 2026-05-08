Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and requested assistance in the repatriation of Pakistani and Iranian citizens, Report informs.

In a post on X, Dar said he requested Singapore's support in facilitating the welfare and repatriation of 11 Pakistani and 20 Iranian seafarers, aboard vessels seized by US authorities and currently near Singaporean waters.

He also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, "as we remain in close coordination on the matter."

According to Ishaq Dar, Pakistan also stands ready to facilitate the safe repatriation of Iranian nationals to Iran via Pakistan.