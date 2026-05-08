IRIB: Iran launches missiles at US warships in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian armed forces launched missiles at American warships in the Strait of Hormuz in response to attacks on an oil tanker belonging to Iran, the Iranian state broadcasting company IRIB said, citing a high-ranking military source.

"After the attack by the aggressive American army on an Iranian oil tanker, the enemy units that carried out the attack in the Strait of Hormuz area were struck by Iranian missiles, and having suffered losses, were forced to retreat," the statement said.

Earlier, Fox News said that the American military struck the Iranian port of Qeshm and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Prior to that, the Iranian agency Tasnim suggested the involvement of the UAE Air Force in the strikes.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on a number of cities. In response, Tehran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacked American military bases in Persian Gulf countries.

On the night of April 8, 2026, Iran, the United States, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 11-12, negotiations between Iran and the United States took place in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan. After prolonged discussions, the parties concluded the meeting without reaching an agreement.

As a means of pressuring Tehran, the United States announced a blockade of Iranian ports and passage through the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Iran declared that Hormuz was already closed to vessels heading to Persian Gulf countries. The situation in the region, in turn, provoked a global energy crisis.