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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Đurić says Serbia aims to bridge Central Asia and Europe

    Other countries
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 09:49
    Đurić says Serbia aims to bridge Central Asia and Europe

    Belgrade and Tashkent can play a coordinating role as a bridge of cooperation between Central Asia and Europe, as well as for accessing third markets, stated Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, during a meeting with the country's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Report informs.

    The minister emphasized that Serbia is committed to developing cooperation through concrete projects and initiatives.

    Đurić noted the significant potential for strengthening business ties between the two countries and invited Uzbek companies to invest in Serbia.

    During the meeting, further steps related to the launch of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation were also discussed, as well as the beginning of negotiations on the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

    Marko Đurić Laziz Kudratov Uzbekistan Serbia
    Marko Curiç: Mərkəzi Asiya ilə Avropa arasında əməkdaşlıq körpüsü ola bilərik
    Джурич заявил о намерении Сербии стать мостом между Центральной Азией и Европой

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