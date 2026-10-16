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    Azerbaijan revises 2027 budget revenue forecast upward

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 07:25
    Azerbaijan revises 2027 budget revenue forecast upward

    Azerbaijan's projected state budget revenues for 2027 have been increased by 20 million manats (over $11.7 million) compared with the initial draft, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry's Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years, state budget revenues next year are expected to amount to 39.254 billion manats (just under $23.1 billion), up 1.7% from the approved forecast for 2026. Expenditures are projected to remain unchanged from the initial draft at 42.4 billion manats (just under $25 billion), also representing a 1.7% increase.

    As a result, the state budget deficit is expected to total 3.146 billion manats ($1.85 billion), which is 1.7% higher year-on-year.

    The document also forecasts that Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues in 2027 will reach almost 47.62 billion manats (approximately $28 billion), up 10.4 million manats (just over $6.1 million) compared with the initial draft, while expenditures are expected to be just over 50.377 billion manats (over $29.6 billion), down 9.6 million manats (over $5.6 million) from the initial estimate.

    These figures are respectively 5.9% and 3.1% higher than the approved forecasts for 2026.

    As a result, the consolidated budget deficit is expected to reach almost 2.758 billion manats (just over $1.62 billion), which is 28.7% lower compared with the previous year.

    (1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 16)

    Azerbaijan's state budget revenues budget expenditures Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycanın 2027-ci il üçün büdcəsi ilkin variantla müqayisədə dəyişdirilib
    Доходы госбюджета Азербайджана на 2027 год увеличены на 20 млн манатов
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