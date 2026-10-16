Kobakhidze highlights Middle Corridor's role as key transport route
Region
- 16 October, 2026
- 07:09
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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has met with a delegation from International Business Group and BTS, one of Thailand's largest conglomerates.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, citing the country's government administration, the meeting focused on Georgia's favorable investment climate, economic potential and prospects for future cooperation.
The parties highlighted Georgia's strategic geographic location and the role of the Middle Corridor as an important transport route linking Europe and Asia.
It was noted that the development of cooperation in this direction could create additional opportunities for foreign investors.
Kobaxidze Orta Dəhlizin mühüm nəqliyyat marşrutu kimi rolunu vurğulayıb
Кобахидзе подчеркнул роль Среднего коридора как важного транспортного маршрута
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