Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Kobakhidze highlights Middle Corridor's role as key transport route

    Region
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 07:09
    Kobakhidze highlights Middle Corridor's role as key transport route

    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has met with a delegation from International Business Group and BTS, one of Thailand's largest conglomerates.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, citing the country's government administration, the meeting focused on Georgia's favorable investment climate, economic potential and prospects for future cooperation.

    The parties highlighted Georgia's strategic geographic location and the role of the Middle Corridor as an important transport route linking Europe and Asia.

    It was noted that the development of cooperation in this direction could create additional opportunities for foreign investors.

    Middle Corridor Irakli Kobakhidze Georgia
    Kobaxidze Orta Dəhlizin mühüm nəqliyyat marşrutu kimi rolunu vurğulayıb
    Кобахидзе подчеркнул роль Среднего коридора как важного транспортного маршрута
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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