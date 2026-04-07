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    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty

    Education and science
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 19:43
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty

    A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev visited the city of Almaty, where the minister toured the Study in Azerbaijan international education exhibition held at the Farabi Hub Innovation Center of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    According to Report News Agency, citing the Ministry of Science and Education, the delegation reviewed university stands and was briefed on educational programs offered by Azerbaijani higher education institutions, opportunities for international cooperation, and available scholarships for students.

    The delegation later familiarized itself with facilities at the Farabi Hub Innovation Center. During the visit, members were informed about the center's activities as well as innovation- and technology-oriented projects, and also toured its modern laboratories.

    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty
    Emin Amrullayev visits Study in Azerbaijan fair in Almaty

    Emin Amrullayev Azerbaijani universities Kazakhstan
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    Emin Əmrullayev Qazaxıstanda "Study in Azerbaijan" beynəlxalq təhsil sərgisi ilə tanış olub
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    Эмин Амруллаев ознакомился с образовательной выставкой Study in Azerbaijan в Казахстане

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