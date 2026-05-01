Iran's Araghchi discusses regional tensions with Swiss FM
Region
- 01 May, 2026
- 09:45
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone call with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, to discuss the attacks by the United States and Israel.
Araghchi wrote about the call on his Telegram channel, Report informs.
He said the phone conversation focused on what he described as "the 40-day military aggression" by the United States and Israel against Iran and violations of the ceasefire.
Araghchi added that the cause of instability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz was the military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran.
The Swiss foreign minister emphasized his principled position in supporting diplomacy to end the war and establish peace.
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