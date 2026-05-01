Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Training session with reservists concludes in Azerbaijan

    Military
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 14:54
    Training session with reservists concludes in Azerbaijan

    According to the 2026 training plan, the training session held with a group of reservists in one of the military units of the Special Forces completed, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    At the closing ceremony held, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honoured with a minute of silence. The State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    Speakers at the event emphasized that during the session, the combat skills and abilities of the participants were developed and the assigned goals were achieved.

    In accordance with the plan, the reservists participated in fire, tactical, drill, physical, and socio-political training classes, as well as theoretical and practical classes in various specialties, along with educational discussions on patriotism.

    In the end, participants were wished success in their future activities, and honorary certificates were presented to those who distinguished themselves during the training session.

    Training session with reservists concludes in Azerbaijan
    Training session with reservists concludes in Azerbaijan
    Training session with reservists concludes in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) Azerbaijan Army
    Photo
    Hərbi vəzifəlilərə atəş, taktiki, sıra və fiziki hazırlıq üzrə məşğələlər keçirilib
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    В Силах спецназначения Азербайджана завершились сборы резервистов

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