Azerbaijan wins international award for cultural heritage protection, innovation

The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture has been declared the winner for 2026 in an international competition in the nomination Global Leadership in Cultural Heritage Protection and Innovation, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Culture.

It was noted that the award was presented by Brands Review Magazine, a prestigious online media platform based in London, which covers the latest innovations and analytical insights on global brands.

The digitalization in the field of cultural heritage protection in Azerbaijan, the application of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, effective management of databases, as well as the projects implemented in the direction of protection and restoration of cultural heritage in the liberated territories were highly appreciated by international experts.

In recent years, restoration, conservation and reinforcement works have been carried out at nearly 80 significant historical-architectural monuments across the country by the State Service alone.

A number of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage examples have been included in UNESCO's Tentative List.

A total of 749 monuments located in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangazur have been placed under state protection, extensive inventory and certification works have been carried out, and efforts to integrate them into digital platforms are ongoing.

The systematic and innovative measures being implemented, along with strengthening the country's global reputation in this field, confirm at the international level that the protection of cultural heritage is one of the priority directions in Azerbaijan's state policy.