Tamas Torma: 'Changes in Karabakh noticeable every time I visit region'
Karabakh
- 01 May, 2026
- 14:55
Changes and development in Azerbaijan's Karabakh are noticeable with every visit to the region, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma told Report.
"This isn't my first trip to Karabakh. I can't even count the number of visits – there are already 10-15. All of them have been exceptionally well organized. Every time I come here, I see a difference. I see active restoration work and development in the region," said the diplomat, who is visiting the region as part of a diplomatic corps trip.
He also praised the ongoing restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
"I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere congratulations and appreciation for this development," the ambassador said.
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