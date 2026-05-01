Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 22:10
    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is not satisfied with a new offer from Iran to end a two-month-old war with the United States and Israel, Report informs via CNBC.

    "Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Iran wants to make a deal because they have no military left."

    Earlier Friday, Pakistani officials in Islamabad who have been involved in mediating peace talks between the US and Iran confirmed to MS NOW that Iran sent them an updated proposal to end the war, which they had sent to American officials.

    Trump, speaking at the White House, said Iran has "made strides" in negotiations with the US, "but I'm not sure if they ever get there."

    The president said there "is tremendous discord" among the leaders of Iran, which has complicated the peace process.

    "They're having a tremendous problem getting along with each other," Trump said. "In Iran, the leadership is very disjointed. It's got two to three groups, maybe four, and it's a very disjointed leadership."

    "And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up," he said.

    Donald Trump Iran Escalation in Middle East
    ABŞ Prezidenti İranla danışıqlar barədə: Məni qane etmir
    Трамп о переговорах с Ираном: Меня это не устраивает

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed