US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is not satisfied with a new offer from Iran to end a two-month-old war with the United States and Israel, Report informs via CNBC.

"Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Iran wants to make a deal because they have no military left."

Earlier Friday, Pakistani officials in Islamabad who have been involved in mediating peace talks between the US and Iran confirmed to MS NOW that Iran sent them an updated proposal to end the war, which they had sent to American officials.

Trump, speaking at the White House, said Iran has "made strides" in negotiations with the US, "but I'm not sure if they ever get there."

The president said there "is tremendous discord" among the leaders of Iran, which has complicated the peace process.

"They're having a tremendous problem getting along with each other," Trump said. "In Iran, the leadership is very disjointed. It's got two to three groups, maybe four, and it's a very disjointed leadership."

"And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up," he said.