The European Parliament has, in recent years, demonstrated through its stance toward Azerbaijan that it has transformed from an objective institution into an openly biased political center, Azerbaijani MP Elnara Akimova told Report.

"Such a selective approach to events occurring within the same region, applying different standards to the same facts, is incompatible with both international law and the "system of values" that Europe constantly promotes. It is time to state this clearly and firmly to European political circles: if you speak of justice, begin with your own actions.

The decision of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament is not an emotional step, but a political response to a long-accumulated pattern of injustice," she noted.

"Interparliamentary dialogue only has meaning when there is mutual respect and objectivity. If a platform is used as a tribune for one-sided accusations and biased resolutions, remaining within it becomes merely a formality without any real benefit.

Today, the question must be posed differently: why has the European Parliament already adopted 13 resolutions against Azerbaijan? Why is it that every time Azerbaijan achieves success and strengthens its international standing, it is followed by yet another political attack? Is this a coincidence? Certainly not," she added.

"The reality is that this position is not driven solely by abstract "concerns." For years, organized influence groups in Europe-particularly Armenian diaspora networks-have been actively operating across political platforms, shaping the information agenda.

This influence is clearly reflected in the statements of certain members and in the repeated circulation of identical narratives. As a result, the realities of the region are distorted, and Azerbaijan is deliberately turned into a target," she said.

"Yet the paradox is evident: the same European political leaders behave differently when making real decisions about the region. Ahead of meetings in Armenia, leading European figures first visit Azerbaijan, hold consultations with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and openly acknowledge the country's role in the region.

This fact speaks for itself. Azerbaijan has become not just a partner, but a strategically important country for the European Union in terms of energy security, transport routes, and regional stability," she noted.

"Under such circumstances, recognizing this reality on the one hand while voicing the exact opposite rhetoric from political platforms on the other is a clear example of double standards. Such an approach is neither sincere nor sustainable.

Azerbaijan, however, remains firm in its position. We have restored our territorial integrity on the basis of international law, and this fact cannot be changed by anyone.

Attempts to portray us as an "aggressor" are either the result of ignorance or deliberate manipulation. No pressure will force Azerbaijan to abandon its principled stance.

The decisions taken today are not merely diplomatic gestures-they are a clear political message: Azerbaijan demands relations based on equality and mutual respect.

If the European Parliament and the European Union as a whole fail to accept this reality, it is Europe itself that will ultimately lose. Because a policy built on bias creates neither trust, nor partnership, nor peace," the MP added.