Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Road to Victory

    Nearly 140 illegal migrants rescued off Spain's Lanzarote island

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 16:34
    Nearly 140 illegal migrants rescued off Spain's Lanzarote island

    Nearly 140 illegal migrants have been rescued approximately 150 kilometers northeast of the city of Arrecife on the Spanish island of Lanzarote.

    Spanish media reported the incident citing the maritime rescue service, Report informs.

    They all arrived on a single boat.

    According to the migrants' testimonies, at least seven people who were also on the boat died. However, rescuers found the bodies of only two. It was revealed that the bodies of the other deceased migrants had been thrown overboard on the way to the island. The exact circumstances of their deaths have not been established.

    It is noted that 300 illegal migrants were rescued in the Canary Islands just during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

    Illegal migrants Spain
    İspaniyaya üzən qayıqda 7 miqrant ölüb
    По меньшей мере 7 мигрантов погибли в лодке, направлявшейся в Испанию
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:41
    UK, EU mull deeper co-op, rejoining not on agenda
    Other countries
    17:32
    Mobile devices make up over 65% of Azerbaijan's electronics market in October
    ICT
    17:30
    Photo
    Pakistani influencers explore Azerbaijan's tourism potential
    Tourism
    17:07
    Women make up over 60% of science specialists in Azerbaijan
    Education and science
    17:06
    EU and UK to expand cooperation on countering hybrid threats
    Other countries
    16:57
    Aynur Sofiyeva: Women account for more than 48% of Azerbaijan's employed population
    Domestic policy
    16:43
    Appcharge registers for tax purposes in Azerbaijan
    Business
    16:34
    Nearly 140 illegal migrants rescued off Spain's Lanzarote island
    Other countries
    16:18
    Mirziyoyev outlines changes to Uzbekistan's labor migration system
    Other countries
    All News Feed