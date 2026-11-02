Nearly 140 illegal migrants rescued off Spain's Lanzarote island
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- 02 November, 2026
- 16:34
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Nearly 140 illegal migrants have been rescued approximately 150 kilometers northeast of the city of Arrecife on the Spanish island of Lanzarote.
Spanish media reported the incident citing the maritime rescue service, Report informs.
They all arrived on a single boat.
According to the migrants' testimonies, at least seven people who were also on the boat died. However, rescuers found the bodies of only two. It was revealed that the bodies of the other deceased migrants had been thrown overboard on the way to the island. The exact circumstances of their deaths have not been established.
It is noted that 300 illegal migrants were rescued in the Canary Islands just during the night from Saturday to Sunday.
İspaniyaya üzən qayıqda 7 miqrant ölüb
По меньшей мере 7 мигрантов погибли в лодке, направлявшейся в Испанию
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