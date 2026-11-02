Georgian PM urges more effective diplomacy to address external challenges

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Georgia must respond to external challenges by strengthening its sovereign foreign policy, consistently defending national interests and making more effective use of diplomacy, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at an event marking Diplomats' Day, Report's Georgia bureau informs.

He said Georgia had achieved significant results in economic development, security and strengthening sovereignty in recent years. However, development brings both new opportunities and greater challenges on the international stage, he noted.

Kobakhidze said developing a more agile and effective diplomatic service was one of the government's main objectives.

Reforms at Georgia's Foreign Ministry began in 2025 and are continuing in stages, he said. They include strengthening the country's diplomatic missions abroad and placing particular emphasis on recruiting young, well-educated professionals.

The prime minister also highlighted the establishment of a Diplomacy Academy for this purpose.

"The academy will train personnel with the necessary knowledge, analytical skills, high ethical standards and an innovative outlook. The future of Georgian diplomacy depends on them," Kobakhidze said.