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    Mirziyoyev outlines changes to Uzbekistan's labor migration system

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    • 02 November, 2026
    • 16:18
    Mirziyoyev outlines changes to Uzbekistan's labor migration system

    Only private employment agencies will arrange overseas job placements for Uzbek citizens from 2027, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting on labor migration, Report informs.

    He noted that, over the two years since licensing procedures were simplified, the number of private employment agencies had tripled, while the number of people placed in jobs abroad through them had increased fivefold.

    The main criteria will be securing a specific job for each applicant, protecting their rights, ensuring high earnings and guaranteeing social protection. Agencies will receive 1.5 million soums for each person placed in a well-paid job abroad.

    Mirziyoyev instructed officials to submit a draft resolution within a month aimed at improving the agencies' operations.

    The president also noted that major international recruitment companies had become an important link between employers and skilled professionals. He called for conditions enabling such companies to train specialists in Uzbekistan and place them directly in jobs.

    According to Mirziyoyev, opportunities exist this year to place 287,000 people in jobs across 34 countries, but public awareness of these opportunities remains insufficient.

    He also emphasized the importance of providing employment for returning migrants, noting that more than 1.1 million people had returned to Uzbekistan since the beginning of 2026.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev labor market Uzbekistan
    Mirziyoyev: 2026-cı ilin əvvəlindən Özbəkistana 1 milyondan çox insan qayıdıb
    Мирзиёев: В Узбекистан с начала 2026 года вернулось более 1 млн человек
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