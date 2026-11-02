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    Chamber of Accounts presents its assessment of Azerbaijan's draft budget for 2027

    Finance
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 16:12
    Chamber of Accounts presents its assessment of Azerbaijan's draft budget for 2027

    Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts has presented its conclusion on the draft state budget for 2027.

    The issue was discussed at a regular meeting of the Chamber's Board, chaired by its head Vugar Gulmammadov, Report informs.

    The conclusion evaluates the compliance of the draft law on the state budget and its accompanying documents with legislative requirements. It also assesses the validity and completeness of the projected revenues, expenditures, and budget deficit.

    Following the discussions, the Board approved the conclusion and decided to submit it to the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

    Additionally, the meeting considered the Chamber's conclusion on the draft budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2027. This document was also approved and is set to be forwarded to the parliament.

    Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
    Hesablama Palatası 2027-ci ilin dövlət büdcəsinin layihəsinə rəy verib
    Счетная палата представила заключение по проекту бюджета Азербайджана на 2027 год
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