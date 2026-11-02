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    Women make up over 60% of science specialists in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    • 02 November, 2026
    • 17:07
    Women make up over 60% of science specialists in Azerbaijan

    Women make up more than 60% of specialists employed in the field of science in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Aynur Sofiyeva said at the final conference of the Elegant Faces of a Strong Society project, Report informs.

    According to her, these figures are based on statistical data from last year.

    "Furthermore, women account for 48.1% of the employed population. The share of women among higher education students exceeds 50%. A strong state is based on a strong society. A strong society is formed in conditions where everyone can realize their potential. That is why sustainable development, strengthening human capital, protecting values, and creating equal opportunities for all are of paramount importance.

    In this context, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women and men, and creating an institutional and social environment for women to realize their potential in all spheres of life, are among the priority areas of state policy," she said.

    Sofiyeva also noted the growing activity of women in the labor market and in various economic spheres.

    "The expanding participation of women in the non-oil sector is particularly noteworthy. All this reflects the concrete results of the state's policy in this area. The figures prove once again that increasing employment and ensuring gender equality play a significant role in expanding women's economic opportunities," she added.

    State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Women's rights Aynur Sofiyeva
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