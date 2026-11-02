The number of women working in professions traditionally considered unconventional for them in Azerbaijan is increasing every year, Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Aynur Sofiyeva said at the closing conference of the "Gentle Images of a Strong Society" project.

According to Report, she stressed that this positive trend was the result of a targeted government policy in this area.

According to the deputy chairwoman, women account for 48.1% of the employed population, clearly demonstrating the rapid pace of progress.

The conference was jointly organized by the State Committee and the Regional Development Public Union. The project aims to develop knowledge and skills, leadership qualities and self-confidence among girls and women, as well as support their active participation in public life.