EU and UK to expand cooperation on countering hybrid threats

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The European Union and the United Kingdom intend to step up cooperation to counter cyberattacks, sabotage and other hybrid threats amid increased Russian activity in Europe, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said in Brussels, where the EU-UK Security and Defence Dialogue is taking place, according to Report's European bureau.

"Cyberattacks are part of the wider war Russia is waging against Ukraine," Kallas said, commenting on reports of a cyberattack targeting Ukraine's emergency alert app.

She said such actions also target civilians and could prevent people from receiving timely warnings about threats.

Streeting said European countries must remain vigilant against cyberattacks and other hybrid threats, which in some cases, he argued, could be considered state-sponsored acts of terrorism.

At the same time, he noted that it was not yet clear who was behind the specific cyberattack in Ukraine.