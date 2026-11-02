Appcharge registers for tax purposes in Azerbaijan

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Azerbaijan's State Tax Service has registered another foreign digital services provider for tax purposes through its special electronic registration system.

According to Report, citing the State Tax Service, the company is Israel-based Appcharge Ltd.

Its registration for VAT purposes took effect on November 1.

For registered non-resident digital services providers, banks do not withhold VAT from payments for services rendered. Instead, these companies calculate, declare and pay the VAT directly to the state budget.