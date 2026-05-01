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    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 21:30
    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order broadening US sanctions against the Cuban government, two White House officials told Reuters, as he seeks to put more pressure on Havana after ‌ousting Venezuela's leader from power, Report informs via Reuters.

    The fresh sanctions target people, entities and affiliates that support the Cuban government's security apparatus or are complicit in corruption or serious human rights violations, the officials said, as well as agents, officials or supporters of the government.

    It was not immediately clear what people or entities were hit with sanctions under the order, which was first ⁠reported by Reuters.

    The order authorizes secondary sanctions for conducting or facilitating transactions with those targeted under the order, the officials said.

    The new sanctions were the latest broadside by the Trump administration against Cuba, which the president has repeatedly declared is near a state of collapse.

    Donald Trump Cuba US sanctions
    Tramp ABŞ-nin Kubaya qarşı sanksiyalarını genişləndirib
    США расширили санкции против Кубы

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