Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 20:35
    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev participated in events organized by the International Energy Agency and the COP31 Presidency in Paris, as well as in an event at UNESCO dedicated to the International Day for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    During his visit, Rafiyev, at the invitation of the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, was one of the keynote speakers at the opening of the event "IEA-COP31: High-Level Energy Transition."

    The Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO also hosted an event dedicated to the International Day of Small Island Developing States.

    Rafiev expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to provide political and technical support for the inclusion of the cultural heritage of SIDS countries in UNESCO's lists.

    At the event, an agreement was reached to develop and implement a joint program involving Azerbaijan, UNESCO, and the 39-member SIDS group.

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list
    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list
    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list
    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Yalchin Rafiyev COP31 UNESCO Fatih Birol International Energy Agency (IEA)
    Photo
    Yalçın Rəfiyev: SIDS ölkələrinin mədəni irsinin YUNESKO-da siyahıya alınmasına Azərbaycan dəstək verməyə hazırdır
    Photo
    Рафиев: Баку готов способствовать включению культурного наследия стран МОРАГ в список ЮНЕСКО

    Latest News

    22:10

    Trump says 'Iran wants to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it'

    Other countries
    22:01

    Ganjaliyev: All people from Ocampo's entourage are part of corrupt system

    Foreign policy
    21:45

    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to European leaders participating in 8th European Political Community Summit and EU-Armenia Summit

    Foreign policy
    21:30

    Trump expands US sanctions on Cuban government

    Other countries
    21:11

    Trump says 25% tariff on EU cars, trucks imports to kick in next week

    Other countries
    20:53

    AIR Center: Released video recordings reveal Ocampo's plan to remove Pashinyan from power

    Foreign policy
    20:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

    Foreign policy
    20:14
    Photo

    Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    19:55

    Elnara Akimova: Azerbaijani Parliament's decision to suspend cooperation with European Parliament - not emotional step

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed