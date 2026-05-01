Rafiyev: Baku ready to facilitate inclusion of cultural heritage of SIDS countries on UNESCO list

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev participated in events organized by the International Energy Agency and the COP31 Presidency in Paris, as well as in an event at UNESCO dedicated to the International Day for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During his visit, Rafiyev, at the invitation of the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, was one of the keynote speakers at the opening of the event "IEA-COP31: High-Level Energy Transition."

The Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO also hosted an event dedicated to the International Day of Small Island Developing States.

Rafiev expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to provide political and technical support for the inclusion of the cultural heritage of SIDS countries in UNESCO's lists.

At the event, an agreement was reached to develop and implement a joint program involving Azerbaijan, UNESCO, and the 39-member SIDS group.