Reps of diplomatic corps visit Shusha Fortress in Azerbaijan
Karabakh
- 01 May, 2026
- 20:14
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Shusha Fortress, Report informs.
The delegation toured the historical landmark of Shusha.
More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.
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