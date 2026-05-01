All individuals close to and subordinate to Luis Moreno Ocampo are part of a corrupt scheme, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Report.

He noted that in a video recording released several days ago, Ocampo openly admits to the existence of his own corruption network in a conversation with his son. He also claims that through former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, he can stir up trouble in Europe and establish work within European institutions. This, the member of parliament noted, is only the visible part of Ocampo's corruption and bribery network.

"If he mentions the name of such a renowned diplomat as Josep Borrell, it indicates that Ocampo has a whole group of subordinates around him, all of whom are part of the corrupt system. When it comes to Ocampo, it's long been known that he's an accomplice of the Armenians and works for the Armenian lobby," said Tural Ganjaliyev.

The MP also emphasized that Armenians trying to support Ocampo claim there's a "biased approach" toward him, but the reality is completely different.

"For example, in 2017, an investigation titled 'The Ocampo Files' was conducted in France, involving 20 journalists from 11 countries. Following this investigation, the French publication Mediapart published materials exposing Ocampo. It was revealed that his corruption scheme operated not only in European institutions but also in Africa and Latin America. In Latin America, he had at one time, under the guise of local NGOs and slogans of human rights and democracy, directed his activities against Azerbaijan," he noted.

Tural Ganjaliyev also stated that Ocampo had previously abused his official powers and accepted bribes from prominent individuals.

"The journalistic investigation also revealed that, while Ocampo served as the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, he blackmailed individuals in Africa whose names appeared in corruption cases and initiated criminal proceedings against them. However, none of these cases were ever completed, and no final decisions were made. This blackmail continued for many years, and bribes were extracted from these individuals as part of this scheme. For example, criminal proceedings were initiated against former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, but money was then extorted from him through blackmail. A similar situation also occurred with the presidential candidate of Côte d'Ivoire, Kotti Houar," the MP added.