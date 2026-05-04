Four killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Merefa, officials say
Other countries
- 04 May, 2026
- 13:50
Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the city of Merefa, resulting in four fatalities and 16 injuries, according to Ukrainian officials, Report informs.
The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said in a post on X that the victims included two men aged 50 and 63, and two women aged 41 and 52.
Authorities reported that rescue and emergency operations were ongoing following the attack.
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