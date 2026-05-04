Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Four killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Merefa, officials say

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    • 04 May, 2026
    • 13:50
    Four killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Merefa, officials say

    Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the city of Merefa, resulting in four fatalities and 16 injuries, according to Ukrainian officials, Report informs.

    The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said in a post on X that the victims included two men aged 50 and 63, and two women aged 41 and 52.

    Authorities reported that rescue and emergency operations were ongoing following the attack.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Rusiya ordusunun Merefa şəhərinə zərbəsi nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 6-ya çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Число погибших при ударе ВС РФ по украинскому Мерефе возросло до шести - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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