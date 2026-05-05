The Caspian Agro exhibition, which has established itself as one of the region's leading agricultural platforms, is being held this year in a new format – Caspian Agro Week, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov stated, Report informs.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) at the Baku Expo Center, Mammadov highlighted that the new approach goes beyond showcasing products and technologies.

"Within this approach, the exhibition is not limited to the display of products and technologies, but also includes forums covering various directions of the sector, as well as visits to large specialized innovative farms operating in the country," he noted.

The minister added that holding the event this year in the Caspian Agro Week format creates opportunities to discuss current issues of the agrarian sector more broadly through forums, panel discussions, and business meetings: "This platform serves to strengthen effective cooperation among representatives of the state, private sector, science, and innovation, and to expand international experience sharing. I would especially like to emphasize that within the exhibition week, the participation of agriculture ministers and official delegations from several countries once again proves the significance of the event as an international cooperation platform and the expansion of partnership opportunities in the agrarian field."

"I am confident that the meetings and discussions held within the exhibition will make an important contribution to building new partnerships, promoting innovative initiatives, and ensuring the sustainable development of the agrarian sector. Once again, I wish success to the exhibition participants and invite them to make effective use of the opportunities created by the platform," Mammadov concluded.