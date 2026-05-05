To raise public awareness about the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the WUF13 Festival began on May 5 in Azerbaijan's Shaki.

According to Report, in the first half of the day, an information session dedicated to WUF13 was held at the Shaki branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ASPU) with the participation of faculty and students.

During the session, the importance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan and the main topics to be discussed within the forum were highlighted. It was noted that the World Urban Forum's 13th session, to be held in Baku on May 17–22, is open to everyone.

Speakers included ASPU Shaki branch director Vurghun Mammadov, official representative of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Ramiz Idrisoghlu, and WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company communications manager Emin Huseynzada, who provided detailed information about the forum.

Presentations emphasized the significance of WUF13 for Azerbaijan and the youth‑focused events within the program.

It was underlined that hosting major international events like WUF13 in Azerbaijan is crucial for nurturing globally minded and intellectual youth.

The WUF13 Festival consists of two parts. At 18:00 (GMT+4), the festival continues with public outdoor programs. Evening activities include interactive sessions, educational games, presentations, and public discussions covering topics such as sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative city solutions, and cities of the future. Detailed information about WUF13's main themes and ideas will also be shared.