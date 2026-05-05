Sophie Lagoutte: France to send interdepartmental delegation to WUF13 in Baku

France will be represented by an interministerial delegation at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, told Report.

"An interministerial delegation from France will participate in WUF13. Three members of parliament participating in the Partnership for Sustainable Cities program will visit Baku to participate in WUF13," she said.

WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22. The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to share international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.