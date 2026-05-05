Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Sophie Lagoutte: France to send interdepartmental delegation to WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 13:14
    Sophie Lagoutte: France to send interdepartmental delegation to WUF13 in Baku

    France will be represented by an interministerial delegation at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, told Report.

    "An interministerial delegation from France will participate in WUF13. Three members of parliament participating in the Partnership for Sustainable Cities program will visit Baku to participate in WUF13," she said.

    WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22. The forum is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and aims to share international experience in sustainable urban development, smart cities, and innovative urban solutions.

    Sophie Lagoutte World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan
    Səfir: Fransa WUF13 üçün Bakıya nazirliklərarası nümayəndə heyəti göndərəcək
    Софи Лагут: Франция направит межведомственную делегацию на WUF13 в Баку

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