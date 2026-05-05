Over the next 10 years, approximately $1.7 billion will be invested in the modernization of Georgia's railways, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced at the presentation ceremony of "Historic Renewal" by Georgian Railways JSC, Report informs.

Kobakhidze noted that in 2025, the state company's net profit increased by 30%, and further growth is expected in the near future.

According to him, for the first time, a unified 10‑year plan covering all major directions of railway development has been prepared. The plan includes the complete renewal of the wagon and locomotive fleet.

The prime minister added that under the plan, 50 new locomotives, 1,500 new wagons, and 10 passenger trains will be purchased. These steps are expected to boost freight transport, improve passenger comfort, and reduce travel time.

Kobakhidze also pointed out that the project also envisages full modernization of railway stations and infrastructure, introduction of automated management systems, creation of new routes, and construction of an 18‑kilometer railway line connecting to the Anaklia port. The restoration of the Borjomi–Bakuriani railway is also part of the plan, he said.

Kobakhidze further stated that investments will be financed from various sources, and the success of reforms will depend on efficiency in management and combating corruption. He expressed gratitude to the economic institutions and Georgian Railways leadership involved in the project.