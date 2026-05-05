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    Vugar Mustafayev attends SAHA 2026 exhibition in Istanbul

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 13:31
    Vugar Mustafayev attends SAHA 2026 exhibition in Istanbul

    The SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition has opened in Istanbul, Türkiye.

    According to Report, a delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev is participating in the event.

    It was noted that at the exhibition, which is organized every two years, 75 defense products belonging to Azersilah Defense Industry Holding CJSC are being showcased.

    The exhibition features weapons and military equipment, artillery and missile systems, modern firearms, communication devices, ammunition, armored vehicles, aircraft, drones, submarines, warships, and more from various countries.

    Minister Mustafayev is scheduled to hold meetings with officials and company representatives from several countries during the exhibition.

    The SAHA 2026 exhibition will conclude on May 9.

    Vugar Mustafayev Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry
    Photo
    Vüqar Mustafayev İstanbulda "SAHA 2026" sərgisində iştirak edir
    Photo
    Вугар Мустафаев участвует в выставке SAHA 2026 в Стамбуле

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