Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Kenya's TV47 shows demining process in Aghdam

    Karabakh
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 09:40
    Kenya's TV47 shows demining process in Aghdam

    Kenyan television channel TV47 has aired a report on the demining process in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

    According to Report, the channel's correspondent, Elizabeth Mutuku, personally visited the Aghdam district, regarded as one of the areas most severely affected by the mine threat across the Karabakh region.

    "Every step in these territories remains dangerous. Mines are still hidden underground, along roads, inside homes, and on agricultural land. Karabakh is one of the most heavily mined regions in the world. According to Azerbaijan"s estimates, up to 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance remain in the region," Mutuku noted.

    According to the journalist, clearing the territory is a slow and extremely dangerous task. Demining teams operate with utmost caution, checking every signal and clearing the area section by section.

    "We cannot specify exact timelines for completing the demining process in this region because there are so many mines and the area is heavily contaminated. Some areas are less contaminated, while others are more heavily affected, so the process may take much longer than we expect," representative of the demining service Namig Balayev told the channel.

    The TV channel emphasized that despite the use of modern equipment, drones, and specially trained mine-detection dogs, a significant portion of the work is still carried out manually.

    "Signs of progress are already visible. These are some of the mines that were deeply buried underground and successfully discovered during demining operations. And here are even more dangerous explosives that had remained hidden beneath the ground for a long time," the report said.

    Kenya's TV47 shows demining process in Aghdam

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Aghdam mine threat
    Video
    Keniyanın "TV47" telekanalı Ağdamda minatəmizləmə prosesini işıqlandırıb
    Video
    Кенийский телеканал TV47 показал процесс разминирования в Агдаме

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