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    Another batch of fertilizer, grain to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 09:44
    Another batch of fertilizer, grain to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Another shipment to Armenia will be carried out today in transit through Azerbaijan.

    According to information provided to Report by Azerbaijan Railways, the shipment consists of four wagons of fertilizer and four wagons of grain.

    The wagons are expected to depart from Bilajari station at 11:00 am (GMT+4).

    Transit via Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Railways Grain shipment to Armenia
    Azərbaycandan tranzit keçməklə Ermənistana gübrə və taxıl göndəriləcək
    Транзитом через Азербайджан в Армению отправится очередная партия удобрений и зерна

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