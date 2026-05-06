Another batch of fertilizer, grain to be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan
Business
- 06 May, 2026
- 09:44
Another shipment to Armenia will be carried out today in transit through Azerbaijan.
According to information provided to Report by Azerbaijan Railways, the shipment consists of four wagons of fertilizer and four wagons of grain.
The wagons are expected to depart from Bilajari station at 11:00 am (GMT+4).
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