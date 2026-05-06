US strikes vessel linked to drug smuggling, killing three
Other countries
- 06 May, 2026
- 09:29
The US military strikes a drug-smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command wrote on X, Report informs.
"On May 5, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," reads the post.
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