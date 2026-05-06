Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Additional events to promote WUF13 in New York

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 09:41
    Additional events to promote WUF13 in New York

    A series of additional events will be held in New York to support the global promotion of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs.

    According to Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, the events will focus on migration and urbanization issues and will take place at the United Nations Headquarters. Azerbaijan jointly organizes the events with the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Human Settlements Program.

    The initiative is scheduled within the framework of the second International Migration Review Forum, which runs until May 8.

    WUF13 is set to be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) State Migration Service United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) New York
    Nyu-Yorkda WUF13-ün qlobal təşviqinə dəstək məqsədilə əlavə tədbir keçiriləcək
    В Нью-Йорке намечено дополнительное мероприятие в поддержку WUF13

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