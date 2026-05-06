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    Azerbaijan, Sweden to deliver joint statement on migration at UN

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 09:31
    Azerbaijan, Sweden to deliver joint statement on migration at UN

    Azerbaijan, as co‑chair of the Champion Countries initiative for the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration in 2026, will present a joint statement on behalf of participating states, as well as deliver a national statement, the State Migration Service (SMS) of Azerbaijan told Report.

    The second International Migration Review Forum has opened at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Azerbaijan's delegation, led by SMS Chief Vusal Huseynov, is attending, alongside Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Tofig Musayev and other mission staff.

    On the first day, the President of the UN General Assembly assigned Azerbaijan to co‑chair one of the four roundtables – the main platforms for reviewing progress on the Global Compact for Migration. In total, eight countries are serving as co‑chairs.

    Azerbaijan and Sweden are jointly chairing the first roundtable, dedicated to implementing Compact objectives such as reducing negative drivers of migration, expanding access to regulated migration pathways, ensuring fair recruitment, strengthening initial screening and referral procedures, and advancing skills development and mutual recognition.

    Representatives from various countries and international organizations participated as panelists, exchanging views on the Compact's goals and answering questions.

    At the conclusion of the roundtables, a political dialogue chaired by the International Organization for Migration will be held, where Vusal Huseynov will present the summary of the first roundtable.

    Azerbaijan, Sweden to deliver joint statement on migration at UN
    Azerbaijan, Sweden to deliver joint statement on migration at UN
    Azerbaijan, Sweden to deliver joint statement on migration at UN

    State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov Tofig Musayev United Nations Azerbaijan Sweeden
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