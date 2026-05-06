Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.05.2026)

    Finance
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 09:05
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.05.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    108.17

    - 5.03

    47.32

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    100.57

    - 3.74

    43.15

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,657.00

    117.70

    315.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,298.25

    356.35

    1,234.96

    S&P 500

    7,259.22

    58.47

    413.72

    Nasdaq

    25,326.13

    258.33

    2,084.14

    Nikkei

    59,513.12

    0.00

    9,173.64

    Dax

    24,401.70

    410.43

    - 88.71

    FTSE 100

    10,219.11

    - 144.82

    287.73

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,062.31

    86.19

    - 87.19

    Shanghai Composite

    4,112.80

    0.00

    143.96

    Bist 100

    14,495.77

    126.16

    3,234.25

    RTS

    1,105.63

    11.21

    - 8.50

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1730

    0.0044

    - 0.0015

    USD/GBP

    1.3584

    0.0060

    0.0111

    JPY/USD

    156.5300

    - 0.7200

    0.0800

    RUB/USD

    75.4388

    0.3550

    - 3.3112

    TRY/USD

    45.2294

    0.0119

    2.2732

    CNY/USD

    6.8191

    - 0.0098

    - 0.1699
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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