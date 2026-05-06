Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.05.2026)
Finance
- 06 May, 2026
- 09:05
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
108.17
|
- 5.03
|
47.32
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
100.57
|
- 3.74
|
43.15
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,657.00
|
117.70
|
315.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,298.25
|
356.35
|
1,234.96
|
S&P 500
|
7,259.22
|
58.47
|
413.72
|
Nasdaq
|
25,326.13
|
258.33
|
2,084.14
|
Nikkei
|
59,513.12
|
0.00
|
9,173.64
|
Dax
|
24,401.70
|
410.43
|
- 88.71
|
FTSE 100
|
10,219.11
|
- 144.82
|
287.73
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,062.31
|
86.19
|
- 87.19
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,112.80
|
0.00
|
143.96
|
Bist 100
|
14,495.77
|
126.16
|
3,234.25
|
RTS
|
1,105.63
|
11.21
|
- 8.50
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1730
|
0.0044
|
- 0.0015
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3584
|
0.0060
|
0.0111
|
JPY/USD
|
156.5300
|
- 0.7200
|
0.0800
|
RUB/USD
|
75.4388
|
0.3550
|
- 3.3112
|
TRY/USD
|
45.2294
|
0.0119
|
2.2732
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8191
|
- 0.0098
|
- 0.1699
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