Martin Chungong: IPU, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Azerbaijan intend to further develop their already successful cooperation, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong told journalists in Baku, Report informs.

"First of all, this visit is part of my work on interaction with the Azerbaijani authorities. I have come under very special circumstances, as I will soon be leaving my post as Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. I wanted to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for the support they have provided in developing strong relations between Azerbaijan and the IPU," Chungong noted.

He also described his meeting with Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova as very productive.

"Yesterday, I had very productive talks with Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and her colleagues. We discussed cooperation between the IPU and the Azerbaijani parliament and agreed that it is at a good level. We agreed to continue and strengthen it in various areas," he added.