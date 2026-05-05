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    Kallas: EU open to discuss more structured partnership with Azerbaijan

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    • 05 May, 2026
    • 13:54
    Kallas: EU open to discuss more structured partnership with Azerbaijan

    The European Union is open to discuss a more structured partnership with Azerbaijan, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has said, according to Report.

    Kallas noted that Azerbaijan is a valued and reliable energy partner for the European Union.

    "So it's good to be in Baku today. There is clear scope to deepen our cooperation, particularly on trade, transport and digital. Strengthening connectivity between the EU, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, is in our shared strategic interest and we're open to discuss a more structured partnership with Azerbaijan," the EU delegation in Azerbaijan quotes Kallas as saying.

    Kaja Kallas European Union Visit to Azerbaijan
    Каллас: ЕС заинтересован в более структурированном партнерстве с Азербайджаном

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