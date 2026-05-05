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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Tajikistan to have access to concessional ADB lending from 2027

    Finance
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 14:08
    Tajikistan to have access to concessional ADB lending from 2027

    Tajikistan will gain access to concessional lending from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) starting in 2027 due to its transition to the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) category, Leah Gutierrez, Director General of ADB's Central and West Asia Department, said at a press conference on the bank's work in the region, which is being held during the bank's 59th annual meeting of the Board of Governors, Report informs.

    The director general noted that Tajikistan currently has access to grant resources from the Asian Development Fund. "In the future, starting in 2027, Tajikistan will be classified as an IDA country. For us, this means that the country will effectively have access to concessional lending resources. As Tajikistan transitions to this new classification group, we intend to submit applications for additional grant funds through the bank's various windows (special funds)," Gutierrez emphasized.

    According to her, the bank has designated windows for projects aimed at combating climate change and mitigating its impacts: "In addition, there are windows to promote regional cooperation. We will make every effort to utilize these thematic windows to increase Tajikistan's country limit."

    Tajikistan Leah Gutierrez 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors
    Tacikistan 2027-ci ildən ADB-nin güzəştli kreditləşlərinə çıxış əldə edəcək
    Таджикистан с 2027 года получит доступ к льготному кредитованию АБР

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