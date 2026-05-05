Georgian authorities are launching a large-scale modernization of port and transport infrastructure to strengthen the country's transit potential, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Report informs.

He stated that the upgrade will affect key facilities, including the port of Poti and the Anaklia deep-water port under construction.

"All infrastructure facilities related to the development of transit functions will be developed. This applies to both the port of Poti and the new Anaklia deep-water port. There will be changes and upgrades in all areas. This is one of the government's priorities," Kobakhidze said.

He noted that the work will be carried out in parallel, with the goal of strengthening the country's position as a transit hub in the region.

Experts consider the projects strategically important, particularly for increasing traffic along the Middle Corridor and expanding trade flows.

The modernization of ports and infrastructure is expected to strengthen Georgia's logistics capabilities in the Black Sea region.