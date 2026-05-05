Kaja Kallas arrives in Azerbaijan

Kaja Kallas, the European Union"s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, is visiting Azerbaijan, the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told Report.

During her stay in Baku, Kallas is expected to hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings, including talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Prior to arriving in Azerbaijan, the EU's top diplomat visited Armenia, where she took part in the 8th Summit of the European Political Community (EPC) held in Yerevan on May 4, as well as the EU-Armenia summit.