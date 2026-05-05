Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    ADB to estimate costs of trans-Caspian project after completion of feasibility study

    Energy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 09:46
    ADB to estimate costs of trans-Caspian project after completion of feasibility study

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is awaiting the completion of a feasibility study for the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor project to determine its potential cost under the Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI), ADB Director for Energy Keiju Mitsuhashi said in response to the Report correspondent's question at a press conference on the PAGI initiative during the bank's 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors.

    "The project is in the feasibility study stage, so we need to await its results to assess potential costs," he noted.

    On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), agreed to launch the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative. The parties signed an agreement to jointly prepare a feasibility study for a project that would connect the three countries' power systems and create a route for exporting renewable energy to Europe.

    Pan‑Asia Power Grid Initiative (PAGI) 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors Keiju Mitsuhashi Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
    ADB Transxəzər layihəsinin xərclərini TİƏ başa çatandan sonra qiymətləndirəcək
    АБР оценит затраты на транскаспийский проект после завершения ТЭО

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