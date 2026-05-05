Preparation process for 'EFES – 2026' exercise is ongoing
Military
- 05 May, 2026
- 10:55
Preparation training for the EFES - 2026 multinational exercise held in the Republic of Türkiye with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen continues, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
In accordance with the plan of the international exercise, artillery and mortar firing training is conducted with servicemen at various training grounds.
Azerbaijani representatives perform activities with high professionalism.
Preparation process for 'EFES – 2026' exercise is ongoing
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