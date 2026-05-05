Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Preparation process for 'EFES – 2026' exercise is ongoing

    Military
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 10:55
    Preparation process for 'EFES – 2026' exercise is ongoing

    Preparation training for the EFES - 2026 multinational exercise held in the Republic of Türkiye with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen continues, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    In accordance with the plan of the international exercise, artillery and mortar firing training is conducted with servicemen at various training grounds.

    Azerbaijani representatives perform activities with high professionalism.

    Preparation process for 'EFES – 2026' exercise is ongoing

    Military exercises Ministry of Defense Azerbaijan Türkiye
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    "EFES - 2026": Azərbaycan hərbçiləri artilleriya və minaatanlardan atışlar icra ediblər
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    EFES - 2026: Азербайджанские военнослужащие применили артиллерию и минометы

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