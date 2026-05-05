Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's liberated lands open new prospects for agricultural dev't

    AIC
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 11:08
    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's liberated lands open new prospects for agricultural dev't

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories possess significant economic potential and open new opportunities for the development of the agriculture sector, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

    Mammadov noted that fertile soils, favorable climate conditions, and a broad resource base in these territories create additional advantages for the development of agriculture and the food industry: "These areas also have high investment attractiveness. Realizing this potential within the framework of public‑private cooperation will positively impact the food industry in the coming years and, ultimately, the national economy. Overall, the development of the agriculture sector contributes both to the socio‑economic revival of the regions and to strengthening the country's food security."

    agriculture sector Azerbaijan's liberated territories Orkhan Mammadov Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Caspian Agro InterFood Azerbaijan
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