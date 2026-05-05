Jamshid Khodjaev: Tashkent International Financial Center to Launch by 2027

The Tashkent International Financial Center will be launched by the beginning of 2027, announced Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev during a seminar on foreign direct investment in Central Asia, held as part of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Samarkand, Report informs.

"We are currently establishing the Tashkent International Financial Center. The corresponding presidential decree on the center has already been adopted, and a constitutional law is currently being developed. By the beginning of 2027, a fully-fledged international financial center will be launched in Uzbekistan, operating on the basis of the common law of England and Wales, with its own independent court and regulator. It will offer a competitive tax regime, including long-term exemptions from corporate dividend taxes and capital gains taxes, as well as a full product platform: asset management, capital markets, Islamic finance, fintech, and family offices," he stated.