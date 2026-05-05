Meloni: Rome aims for long-term partnership with Baku

Italy is focused on strengthening a long-term strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on X following her visit to Azerbaijan on May 4.

"I paid a visit to Baku to strengthen a strategic partnership that holds concrete and long-term value for Italy. We aim to deepen meaningful cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of energy, security, connectivity, investment, and political dialogue, increasingly turning it into tangible opportunities for our peoples," she wrote.

Meloni noted that in a difficult time such as the present, it is especially important to hold on to key reference points, one of which is the relationship between Italy and Azerbaijan.