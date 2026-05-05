Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Russian strikes hit four Ukrainian regions, 7 dead, 46 injured

    Other countries
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 10:26
    Russian strikes hit four Ukrainian regions, 7 dead, 46 injured

    The armed forces of Russia attacked the Poltava, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, killing a total of seven people and injuring another 46, according to the heads of the regional military administrations of Ukraine.

    According to the head of the Poltava RMA Vitaliy Dyakivnych, on the night of May 5, Russian forces launched a missile and drone strike on the region. As a result of the attack, 4 people were killed and another 31 were injured.

    The strike damaged an industrial enterprise and railway infrastructure. A total of 3,480 subscribers were left without gas supply.

    The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that in the Chernihiv region, two people were injured as a result of strikes on the private residential sector of one of the settlements.

    The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Oleksandr Hanzha reported that two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

    According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, Russian forces carried out more than 800 strikes on 49 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours. As a result, 3 people were killed and another 11 were injured. Two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia were also recorded.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Rusiya Ukraynanın 4 vilayətinə zərbələr endirib, 7 nəfər ölüb, 46 nəfər yaralanıb
    Российские удары по четырем областям Украины: 7 погибших, 46 раненых

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