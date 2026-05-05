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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan explores co-op with Alanya Chamber of Commerce and Industry

    Business
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 10:30
    Azerbaijan explores co-op with Alanya Chamber of Commerce and Industry

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye's Alanya Chamber of Commerce and Industry have discussed opportunities for cooperation in trade and investment, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov and a delegation led by Eray Erdem, Chairman of the Board of the Alanya Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

    The meeting highlighted the dynamic development of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, stressing the potential to expand mutual trade and investment cooperation. Both sides underlined the importance of strengthening ties between business communities, promoting joint projects, and evaluating investment opportunities for the socio‑economic development of both countries.

    Discussions also covered prospects for expanding cooperation with the chamber in sectors such as industry, tourism, agriculture, and services.

    Azerbaijan Türkiye Ministry of Economy
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