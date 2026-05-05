Central Asia and Caucasus to form regional investment alliance

In June, an agreement on the establishment of the Regional Alliance of Investment Councils of Central Asia and the Caucasus will be signed, announced Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev at a seminar on foreign direct investment in Central Asia, held as part of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors held in Samarkand, Report informs.

According to him, the initiative is being implemented with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

"The Regional Alliance of Investment Councils of Central Asia and the Caucasus will serve as a unified platform for dialogue, coordination of investment policy among member countries, and promotion of cross-border projects. This will accelerate the region's integration into global trade and investment flows, enhance its visibility and competitiveness of its investment climate, and lay the foundation for the implementation of major projects together with leading international financial institutions and investors," noted Khodjaev.

He added that the signing of the memorandum is expected to take place within the framework of the 15th Tashkent International Investment Forum, scheduled for June 17-18.